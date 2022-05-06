Kanawha Co. Emergency Management emphasizes not driving through floodwaters

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County saw less serious flooding during Friday’s severe weather than much of the region, but that did not lessen the risks for residents.

County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said he expected the Sissonville area to see some of the worst flooding in the immediate area.

Emergency crews performed several rescue operations in Sissonville.

Water on Sissonville Road rose to about 2 feet high, leaving WSAZ crews stuck between two high water points.

Sigman said that is the type of situation to not risk crossing the water.

“The potential is there, we need to take it seriously, not drive through high waters. We need to be prepared in case we have flooding around us,” he said. “In case we need to take hiding for several hours and we need to pay attention in the event of severe storms in case we need to take immediate action.”

Sigman said the same measures should be taken throughout the weekend.

“The best thing people to do is pay attention to the weather.”

He suggested having an emergency preparedness kit.

“Be sure to be able to sustain yourself for at least three days,” Sigman said. “We have an emergency generator and really recommend that for power outages. If you do have a portable generator, make sure it’s gassed out but leave it away from your house, not close to any doors or windows open. That way, you don’t get carbon monoxide poisoning inside.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.