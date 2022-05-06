Knights win MSAC baseball title

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a game that took over two days to play because of weather, Cabell Midland won the MSAC baseball title over Hurricane Thursday night. The final score was 7-3 with four of the Knights runs coming in the top of the sixth inning. From Ohio high school baseball, Fairland hosted Wayne from WV while the Lincoln County softball team stayed in the sectional winners bracket as they held off Spring Valley 1-0.

Here are the highlights from all three games as seen on WSAZ Sports.

