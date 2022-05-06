Mayor Williams declares State of Emergency for City of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has declared a State of Emergency for the City Friday.

The declaration read in part, “The City of Huntington has suffered from a large scale flooding event that has occurred beginning this morning and continues as of noon, May 6, 2022 causing severe damage to public and private property, disruption of utility services, and endangerment of health and safety of the citizens of Huntington within the disaster area.”

“I am declaring a State of Emergency for the City of Huntington, effective immediately. This is a critical step to ensure that recovery and funding resources are delivered quickly. It also is a vital step in raising public awareness about the severity of this unprecedented flood event, which has resulted in several inches of rain during a short period of time.

Roads surrounding Ritter Park in Huntington are under water Friday following a burst of severe weather. (WSAZ)

Roads surrounding Ritter Park in Huntington are under water Friday following a burst of severe weather. (WSAZ)

“I strongly encourage all Huntington residents to closely monitor weather and emergency updates from our first responders, seek higher ground if needed and do not make any attempts to drive through water. The City of Huntington’s firefighters, police officers, Public Works crews and workers with the Huntington Water Quality Board are working diligently to mitigate the effects of this emergency situation. I also applaud the cooperation and assistance from our county and state emergency responders,” Mayor Williams continued.

FLASH FLOODING | Portions of Huntington under water following storm

Roads surrounding Huntington’s Ritter Park along Fourpole Creek are experiencing severe flooding.

High water has been reported along 8th Street, 13th Avenue, 12th Street and Enslow Blvd.

All lanes of Hal Greer Blvd. at Washington Blvd. are flooded Friday.

Flash Flooding at Hal Greer and Washington Blvd. Friday in Huntington, W.Va. (Kevin Butler)

The City of Huntington is advising drivers to avoid the following areas Friday due to high water: Arlington Boulevard, Enslow Boulevard, Washington Boulevard in the vicinity of Enslow Park, sections of Norway Avenue toward Green Valley and Spring Valley Road near Westmoreland.

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this weekend.

Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 counties

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.