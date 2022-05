KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A school bus with children aboard hit a fallen tree in the Clendenin area on Friday afternoon, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

No injuries were reported.

Dispatchers say the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Elk River Road North.

