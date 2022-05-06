Search underway for man presumed missing in high water

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Part of Kilgore Creek Road in Milton is closed to traffic Friday afternoon as the search for a man presumed missing is underway, our crew at the scene says.

The fire marshal has that part of Kilgore Creek Road closed.

Neighbors say a little before 10 a.m., a man who was working in the area couldn’t be found, and it’s feared he may have been swept under the high water.

Crews with the Milton Fire Department are at the scene.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle confirms the man is still missing. His agency is handling the case.

Neighbors say the man who went missing does not live on the road but was at a property working. They say it appears the water has receded several feet since it reached its peak.

A member of the Milton Fire Department said they were going to get equipment to help with the search.

