Send WSAZ your photos, videos of high water

Homeowners are reporting high water along 16th Street in Huntington Friday.
Homeowners are reporting high water along 16th Street in Huntington Friday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
