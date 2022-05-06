Stabbing sends one person to the hospital
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a stabbing late Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.
The incident, said to be domestic related, was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Buffington Avenue. That’s just blocks away from Marshall University campus.
Dispatchers say the victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Other details are unavailable now.
