Stabbing sends one person to the hospital

Huntington Police investigate a stabbing late Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a stabbing late Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident, said to be domestic related, was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Buffington Avenue. That’s just blocks away from Marshall University campus.

Dispatchers say the victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Other details are unavailable now.

