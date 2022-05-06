Advertisement

Water floods roads, surrounds houses in Putnam County

Water floods roads, surrounds houses in Putnam County
By Brendan Tierney
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High water closed main roads in Putnam County on Friday as heavy rain caused creeks to overflow their banks.

Teays Valley Road was turned into a river after a drainage culvert near Hurricane City Park overflowed. Drivers attempted to drive through the water before police blocked off the area for safety reasons.

The rushing water brought out fishermen trying to catch large fish in the park’s reservoir disturbed by the heavy current. Thomas Lincoln said the water was about 3 to 4 feet above the normal level.

“This is pretty fast right now, moving pretty fast, but it’s good fishing,” Lincoln said. “It gets the fish moving around.”

The closure of Teays Valley Road forced businesses to close because customers were unable to make it to the area. Traffic was backed up for about an hour until the water went back down and the road reopened.

“I just feel bad because we have had to turn people away that might have been waiting for awhile,” pediatric dentist Lizzie O’Dell said. “We had to turn a patient away that was driving from Fayetteville.”

O’Dell said she was surprised the water went down so quickly, leaving behind a large area covered in branches and other debris.

The flooding threat wasn’t over even after the water first went down through, with Hurricane Creek topping its banks again around 1 p.m. This high water closed more roads and filled yards near Hurricane Middle School.

Cars drives through high water on Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
