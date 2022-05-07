Advertisement

City of Huntington announces plans for flooding debris pickup

Crews are making plans to deal with storm debris.
Crews are making plans to deal with storm debris.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Plans have been announced to help with storm debris after flash floods in Huntington on Friday.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, May 9, City of Huntington Public Works crews will begin hauling away debris and damaged household items in neighborhoods hit hardest by Friday’s flooding.

This area will include, but not be limited to, Enslow Park and areas between Fourpole Creek and 10th Avenue from Hal Greer Boulevard to 5th Street West.

Residents are asked to pile flood debris at the curb where their household garbage is normally picked up if possible.

If that location is not possible, please pile it as close to the street or alley as possible so crews can haul it away.

This flood-cleanup effort will not affect household garbage pickup. However, this will cause a delay in scheduled special pickups.

Public Works crews will work as diligently as possible to haul away flood debris and return to a normal schedule for special pickups.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

Jocelyn Smith says flash floods took over her house along Fountain Place in the Enslow Park...
Single mom loses everything in flood
There are three adults and an infant inside the home.
Family trapped in home surrounded by water rescued
Flooding in Enslow Park in Huntington Friday, May 6.
Flood cleanup kits to be distributed
The water begins to go back down after flash flooding Friday in Huntington.
Recovery begins after Huntington flash flooding