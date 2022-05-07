Advertisement

Family trapped in home surrounded by water rescued

There are three adults and an infant inside the home.
There are three adults and an infant inside the home.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A family of three trapped inside their home, surrounded by high water, on Haines Branch Road in Sissonville was rescued Saturday morning.

Members of the Charleston Fire Department and the Sissonville Fire Department responded

There were two adults and an infant inside the home.

Officials say the family was not in immediate danger, but were afraid the waters would continue rising through the day.

No injuries were reported.

