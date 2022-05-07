Family trapped in home surrounded by water rescued

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A family of three trapped inside their home, surrounded by high water, on Haines Branch Road in Sissonville was rescued Saturday morning.

Members of the Charleston Fire Department and the Sissonville Fire Department responded

There were two adults and an infant inside the home.

Officials say the family was not in immediate danger, but were afraid the waters would continue rising through the day.

No injuries were reported.

