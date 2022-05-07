Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Rain fades, extended dry stretch sets up

The logo graphic for WSAZ NewsChannel 3.(WSAZ)
By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of the region saw an entire month’s worth of rain in just a few hours on Friday. As larger rivers continue to run high these next few days - but stay below flood stage - the good news is that no rain is in the forecast until next weekend. This extended dry stretch will be accompanied by decent sunshine and temperatures that progressively get warmer each day. Once the ground dries, it also looks like a good time to start work in the garden as no abnormally cold nights are expected.

Scattered light rain showers and lingering patchy drizzle will come to an end after sunset Saturday evening. Temperatures fall to the low 50s by midnight as clouds begin to break away.

Expect a clearer sky Saturday night as low temperatures fall to the mid 40s. Some fog is possible, particularly in valleys where the breeze turns lighter.

Mother’s Day on Sunday stays dry. Abundant sunshine to start the day will become more of a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

No rain is expected Monday through Friday. Each day will see a good deal of sunshine as high temperatures rise from the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday to the low 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the picture on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to near 80 degrees.

