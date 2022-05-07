Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Showers continue Saturday, but flood risk wanes

Forecast on May 7, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday’s torrential downpours led to some of the worst flooding in years across parts of the region. Fortunately, the high water is now beginning to recede in many spots, and while showers remain in the forecast for Saturday, the risk for any additional flooding is low since this rain will be much lighter in nature and more manageable for creeks and streams. After Saturday, an extended dry stretch sets up from Mother’s Day through the end of next work week. Temperatures gradually warm each day as well.

Saturday morning starts with widespread showers and temperatures in the 50s. Some roads may still be closed due to lingering high water.

Showers will be most widespread during the morning hours on Saturday before tapering to more of a scattered light rain/patchy drizzle for the afternoon. Temperatures remain in the 50s all day under a thick overcast. A breeze picks up as well.

Saturday evening sees lingering drizzly spots through sunset, then drier air moves in as clouds begin breaking overnight.

Expect a clearer sky Saturday night as low temperatures fall to the mid 40s. Some fog is possible, particularly in valleys where the breeze turns lighter.

Mother’s Day on Sunday stays dry under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

No rain is expected Monday through Friday. Each day will see a good deal of sunshine as high temperatures rise from the mid to upper 70s Monday through Wednesday to around 80 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

