Advertisement

Flood cleanup kits to be distributed

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Free flood cleanup kits will be distributed Saturday morning in Huntington.

Mayor Steve Williams says they’ll be available at the intersection of Enslow Boulevard and Washington Boulevard beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The intersection is located across from the bridge leading into Enslow Park.

The flood cleanup kits consist of bleach, mops, and other supplies.

Personnel from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will also be on hand to give out free tetanus shots to anyone who wants one.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

The water begins to go back down after flash flooding Friday in Huntington.
Recovery begins after Huntington flash flooding
A mudslide has closed a main Lewis County road.
Traffic Alert | Mudslide closes Kinney Road
Damp, cool Derby day
First Warning Weather
The Cabell County sheriff says the man was 63-year-old Denver Edmunds.
Man's body found after being swept away by high water