Flood cleanup kits to be distributed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Free flood cleanup kits will be distributed Saturday morning in Huntington.

Mayor Steve Williams says they’ll be available at the intersection of Enslow Boulevard and Washington Boulevard beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The intersection is located across from the bridge leading into Enslow Park.

The flood cleanup kits consist of bleach, mops, and other supplies.

Personnel from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will also be on hand to give out free tetanus shots to anyone who wants one.

