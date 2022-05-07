Advertisement

Four Pole Creek flooding hits Ritter Park hard

Four Pole Creek flooding hits Ritter Park hard
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington’s Ritter Park was among areas hard hit by flooding Friday morning and afternoon.

Some neighbors said they had never seen Four Pole creek so raging and out of its banks. The water even submerged parts of the walking/running path that circles the park.

WSAZ’s Kelsey Souto’s coverage throughout Cabell County included a visit to Ritter Park. Tap on the video link for more about what she witnessed.

