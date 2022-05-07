Governor Justice declares State of Emergency for three counties impacted by flooding

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Cabell, Putnam, and Roane counties due to heavy rainfall Friday that caused significant local flooding.

A severe rainstorm caused flooding, power outages, and road blockages across all three counties.

Further severe rainstorms are expected in the coming days.

The Governor authorized the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management to support local counties and to use all State resources necessary.

The State Emergency Operations Center is coordinating with officials in the declaration area to determine their needs.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for thirty days unless terminated by subsequent Proclamation.

The Governor’s State of Preparedness for all 55 counties, which he declared Friday, remains in effect.

Recovering from a disaster is usually a gradual process. Safety is a primary issue, as are mental and physical well-being. If assistance is available, knowing how to access it makes the process faster and less stressful.

Make sure to document all your damages – before you clean up, take photos and make a list.

Save all your receipts for post-damage repair and clean up.

If you have insurance and damages, you must file a claim with your insurance company.

Here is a link to some information for those recovering from a disaster.

This is a link to the West Virginia Emergency Management Division preliminary damage information.

