Police investigate shooting, one person injured
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are responding to a reported shooting along the 1500 block of Washington Street East.
CPD officials say one person has been shot outside of a gas station.
The victim has two gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.
According to dispatchers, the call came in just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
Police tell WSAZ they believe this is an isolated incident.
The suspect is said to be a male wearing a black sweatshirt with Looney Tunes symbol on it.
