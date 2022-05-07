Advertisement

Police investigate shooting, one person injured

The shooting happened along the 1500 block of Washington Street East.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are responding to a reported shooting along the 1500 block of Washington Street East.

CPD officials say one person has been shot outside of a gas station.

The victim has two gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

According to dispatchers, the call came in just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police tell WSAZ they believe this is an isolated incident.

The suspect is said to be a male wearing a black sweatshirt with Looney Tunes symbol on it.

