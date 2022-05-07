Advertisement

Shocker in Louisville

Horse with longest odds wins the 2022 Kentucky Derby
((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - When the horses took to the gate just after 7 p.m. Saturday night, the horse with the longest odds was Rich Strike. Just over two minutes later, the same horse crossed the line first to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike was an 80-1 favorite to win the first race of the Triple Crown. Pre-race favorite Epicenter finished second while Zandon was third.

The next race of the Triple Crown is two weeks from today at the Preakness and you can see the race on WSAZ. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

The shooting happened along the 1500 block of Washington Street East.
Police investigate shooting, one person injured
Roads surrounding Ritter Park in Huntington are under water Friday following a burst of severe...
Governor Justice declares State of Emergency for three counties impacted by flooding
Crews are making plans to deal with storm debris.
City of Huntington announces plans for flooding debris pickup
UPIKE
$25 million donated to the University of Pikeville to establish College of Dentistry