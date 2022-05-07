Shocker in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - When the horses took to the gate just after 7 p.m. Saturday night, the horse with the longest odds was Rich Strike. Just over two minutes later, the same horse crossed the line first to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike was an 80-1 favorite to win the first race of the Triple Crown. Pre-race favorite Epicenter finished second while Zandon was third.

The next race of the Triple Crown is two weeks from today at the Preakness and you can see the race on WSAZ. This story will be updated.

