Single mom loses everything in flood

Jocelyn Smith says flash floods took over her house along Fountain Place in the Enslow Park...
Jocelyn Smith says flash floods took over her house along Fountain Place in the Enslow Park area of Huntington on Friday morning.(Jim Backus/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Flood cleanup efforts are underway after flash floods swept up neighborhoods all over Cabell County.

One of the areas devastated by the flooding is Enslow Park due to waters from Four Pole Creek rushing into people’s homes.

Jocelyn Smith says flash floods took over her house along Fountain Place in the Enslow Park area of Huntington on Friday morning.

“Within 15 minutes, the whole house was flooded,” Smith said.

She’s a single mom trying to make ends meet, working in an early-intervention program for children.

She says she first noticed the water coming up through the vent in her 10-year old daughter’s room.

“I was just trying to grab anything I could,” Smith said. “Throw stuff up as high as I could and just grab clothes to figure out how I was going to get out.”

She called 911and they told her to seek higher ground to her attic and await crews who were making their rounds on boats.

The waters from Four Pole Creek overtook the fences in her backyard and most of her home.

Now, she’s left to spend the rest of the weekend cleaning up the mess left behind.

Smith has been renting this place for about a year, but doesn’t have renter’s insurance.

“I’m just going to try to salvage what we can and I don’t even know my next steps,” Smith told WSAZ “I’m just trying to get through cleaning everything up and seeing what we can do and going from there.”

The City of Huntington says they are strongly encouraging residents who have been affected by the flooding to document the damage with pictures, videos, and to save all receipts from any flood-recovery purchases.

They say you should also try to get serial numbers from damaged items if possible as that information will be important in the days to come.

