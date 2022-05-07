Advertisement

Traffic Alert | Mudslide closes Kinney Road

A mudslide has closed a main Lewis County road.
A mudslide has closed a main Lewis County road.(Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A mudslide early Saturday morning has closed KY 1306, Kinney Road, in Lewis County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The slide was reported two miles from the AA Grayson spur and drivers are being told to find alternative routes this weekend.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said the road will remain closed through the weekend and until debris can be cleared.

All thru traffic should use the AA Highway, KY 9 and KY 10, as a detour or seek alternate routes.

