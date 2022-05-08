Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Dry stretch in progress

Forecast on May 8, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite the dreary start to the Mother’s Day weekend, the finish was decent enough as the sun finally came back out. Sunny and dry conditions dominate the work week with no rain expected until the upcoming weekend. Temperatures gradually warm at the beginning of the week, then level out in the low 80s for the middle and end.

Passing clouds will be seen Sunday evening as temperatures fall to the mid 50s by midnight.

Expect a mostly clear sky Sunday night as low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 40s. Areas of fog are likely.

No rain is expected Monday through Friday. Each day will see a good deal of sunshine as high temperatures rise from the upper 70s Monday to the low 80s Tuesday through Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the picture on Saturday and Sunday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to near 80 degrees both days.

