Advertisement

Person transported by helicopter after motorcycle crash

Crews are on scene of a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident in Clendenin.
Crews are on scene of a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident in Clendenin.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is being transported by helicopter after a motorcycle and vehicle crash on Bufflick Road and Hanover Drive.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Clendenin Fire Departments and Kanawha County Ambulance are on scene.

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

Derby and Drams Festival in Huntington
Derby and Drams Festival in Huntington
Water rescue in Sissonville
Water rescue in Sissonville
Huntington flood cleanup
Huntington flood cleanup
Officials say there is still maintenance work to be done to many of the existing trails in the...
Pike County town begins work on new trail system