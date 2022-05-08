Advertisement

‘We loved her and we’re going to miss her’: Community kitchen mourns loss of dedicated volunteer

Janet Newsome was a volunteer with the Pikeville Community Kitchen where she served hundred of...
Janet Newsome was a volunteer with the Pikeville Community Kitchen where she served hundred of meals to folks in need.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Community Kitchen and the communities they serve are mourning the loss of one of their most beloved volunteers.

72-year-old Janet Newsome of Pikeville died on Friday, May 6 leaving behind a host of family, friends, and fellow volunteers.

“She was a giving lady,” said fellow Pikeville Community Kitchen volunteer Charlene Adkins. “She loved her children and grandchildren and she just smiled. She smiled all the time.”

Newsome was described as a woman of God with a heart of servitude. She volunteered with several different church groups, as well as the Pikeville Community Kitchen where she cooked and served hundreds of meals throughout the community.

“She really loved the Pikeville Community Kitchen,” said Adkins. “She really did... and we loved her and we’re going to miss her.”

She was also described as someone folks of all ages could look up to and learn from.

“She is the kind of person that I would strive to be like. If I would want to be like anybody, she’s one of those on the top of the list to have the heart of gold that she had,” said fellow Pikeville Community Kitchen volunteer James Coleman. “I think that if the world had more people like her in it, this world would be a lot better place to live.”

Adkins and Coleman said the Pikeville Community Kitchen is praying for the friends and family of Newsome and has their love and sympathy.

You can find her obituary and send your condolences, here.

