Bridge closed for months due to crash damage

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A bridge in Floyd County that sees hundreds of drivers every day is not as strong as it used to be. However, it’s for good reason -- it’s nearly a century old.

It’s the KY-550 Joseph Gearheart Bridge that sits over Brush Creek near the intersection with KY-850.

The bridge was already on the list to be replaced. After a car crashed into the guardrail, though, the significant damage accelerated construction.

The bridge will be shut down for several months as crews rebuild from the ground up.

Drivers will have to take a detour, like KY-80 in the meantime. It tacks on about five to 10 minutes onto their daily commute.

Work is scheduled to begin this week and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the new bridge is expected to open to traffic in August.

