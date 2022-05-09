Enslow Park Presbyterian Church cleaning up flood damage; 9 cars totaled in parking lot

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Floodwaters are still coming in Enslow Park Presbyterian Church after Friday’s flood, which left nine adults and 20 children stranded inside the building.

“The church was basically an island. You couldn’t get to it other than with a boat of some sort,” said Pastor John Yeager.

The basement of the church is no stranger to water, which is why the church has a drainage system in place with nine sump pumps. It was installed after a big flood in the 1990s.

“Under a normal situation, this system works well but we think this was about a 100-year flood event so the system wasn’t designed for that,” Yeager said.

The basement quickly filled with several inches of water, and three days later, water is still covering the floors of the newly renovated basement.

“It came in above the windows, so the water height outside was higher than those windows, and it came down along the walls,” Yeager said. “It’s been quite a dynamic situation from minute to minute.”

The water is still coming in at the bottom of one wall, as they try to rework the system to pump more water out.

“As I’m talking, I can see finally it’s looking like things are going to be OK and back to normal pretty soon,” Yeager said.

Office Manager Jeannie Evans was at the church Friday as the waters rose.

“This was a once in a lifetime, I think, event -- just something that you can’t anticipate,” she said.

She was trapped with eight teachers from the preschool and 20 children.

“The water was close enough to the office that we had ducks swimming outside the office window, which the preschool children seemed to enjoy,” Evans said.

She watched, along with the other teachers, as water filled the parking lot.

“We were standing at the back watching all of our cars fill up with water,” she said.

Nine cars were totaled, with mud and water coming up onto the seats of the cars.

“He said there’s probably 1,000 pounds of water and mud still in here. It’s heavy because you could see how low the car was sitting to the ground,” Evans said.

Evans says no one was hurt, and it’s all just material things lost that can be replaced.

“All we could say is only by the grace of God we’re safe,” Evans said.

