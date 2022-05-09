Finley to run unopposed in general election; in line to be next Lawrence County commissioner

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The dust has settled after an intense day of primary elections in Ohio. In Lawrence County, Ohio, citizens had their eyes on the county commission race. Mike Finley came out on top, taking home 33% of the vote.

“Definitely humbling to find out that there are so many people who are your constituents that you really didn’t know that were,” said Finley.

A few days after taking home the victory to become the Republican nominee, he celebrated with some of his supporters at breakfast.

“It was also very surreal to find that you’ve got a new job to do,” said Finley with a chuckle.

It is a job that Finley believes he is fit for and is of the utmost importance. He already has a few things on his mind that he’d like to accomplish.

“The jail is one of our many things that needs to be done. We also have water issues in the county that need to be addressed. There are actually people in Lawrence County that don’t have running water.”

He also has his eyes on the EMS stations in Lawrence County.

“I’d like to see them all fully staffed and make sure we can operate them within our budget. The budget is a concern,” Finley said.

Without a Democratic nominee on the November ballot, Finley will be running unopposed. His election to the Lawrence County commission is inevitable, and he looks forward to being sworn in. Finley says he wants to accessible to his constituents and hopes they will be forthcoming with their concerns.

“If you need to talk to somebody, you can call me,” Finley said. “I’m going to have certain hours that I’m going to be at the courthouse. I plan to be there, so if you want to come in and talk, just come in and say ‘Hey I have this problem.’ Hopefully we can all work together and make Lawrence County a better place.”

