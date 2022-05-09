Gov. Justice tours Huntington flood damage | “We can fix this. Now is the time”

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice traveled to Huntington Monday to meet with Mayor Steve Williams and other officials to tour portions of the city that were impacted during Friday’s flash flooding event.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Monday during a press conference officials estimate more than a hundred homes suffered damage Friday when heavy, steady rain caused flash flooding in the city.

Mayor Williams said the flood zone covers more than 23 to 25 blocks and that damage is not confined to just one area of the city.

“The National Weather Service indicated that this was a once and a generational event,” said Mayor Williams. “The problem is, last August we had a once in a generational event and in 2016 we thought we had a once in a generation event. This happens far too often. The reality is we’ve got to take care of it right now.”

Gov. Justice said Monday now is the time for agencies to come up with a mitigation plan to prevent future flooding events.

“Just look at this incredible park and look at that little innocent stream. It seems impossible,” said Gov. Justice. “If there were ever a time. With the ARP monies. With how the state is doing. If there were ever a time, now is the time. We need the agencies to all pull the rope together and repair as much as we possibly can and prevent as much as we possibly can.”

As for assistance from FEMA, officials say right now is the assessment stage.

“Once FEMA makes some decisions, then the governor’s office and our office will be working together to coordinate our response in that regard,” said Mayor Williams.

Any homeowners experiencing flood damage are urged to contact the mayor’s office.

Mayor Williams urged flood victims to take pictures of damaged areas, take pictures of piles of debris, keep any receipts of work that has been done in response of the flash flooding.

“Document. Document. Document.”

“If you do those things you are going to be prepared,” said Mayor Williams.

The American Red Cross is also assessing flood damage, Mayor Williams said Monday.

“All their possessions. All their memories. All their life is in a pile out in the middle of the road and then an inloader comes along and picks it up and throws it into the back of a truck and off it goes,” said Gov. Justice. “It is surely tragic beyond belief when we lose lives, but is it not tragic almost to that level to see all the memories – everything - just gone.”

Mayor Williams said Monday agencies need to do a review to determine what needs to be designed to make sure the city can deal with a similar flash flooding event.

