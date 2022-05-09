Grand opening of renovated Kanawha-Charleston Public Library

CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After nearly two years of renovation, the new and improved Kanawha-Charleston Public Library has opened.

The upgraded building offers 20,000 square feet of new space, an Idea Lab, a Tool Library, a Café, a Sky Bridge, public meeting spaces, and much more.

The Main Library has been closed since the start of the Reimagine Your Library renovation project in March 2020.

However, Library Director Erika Connelly said the remodel is a 25-year labor of love.

Through their idea lab, everyone will have the chance to use things like augmented reality machines, button makers, an audio-video recording booth, 3D printers, sewing machines and more.

It’s also the home of the only tool library in West Virginia.

“There are just tons of tools in there that you may not need more than one or two times for home improvement projects,” Connelly said. “So, we hope that you would come in and just sort of borrow those.”

The library also has a café inside and a drive-thru to drop off and pick things up.

The renovation cost $32 million.

EXCLUSIVE | A look inside the Kanawha-Charleston Public Library

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.