Advertisement

Hot Wheels launches new toy to inspire kids to push past perceived limitations

The toy was created in collaboration with five-time wheelchair motocross world champion and...
The toy was created in collaboration with five-time wheelchair motocross world champion and paralympic athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham.(Hot Wheels via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hot Wheels is launching its first-ever remote-controlled wheelchair toy.

It was created in collaboration with five-time wheelchair motocross world champion and paralympic athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham.

He’s known for performing elaborate tricks and backflips in his wheelchair.

In fact, the toy was crafted to mimic Fotheringham’s custom-built wheelchair and features a built-in action figure made to look like him, a remote control, and a ramp so users can perform his tricks.

Hot Wheels hopes the toy will inspire kids to push past perceived limitations.

The toy is available on Amazon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

Grand opening of renovated Kanawha-Charleston Public Library
Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood
PHOTOS: School bus seen teetering on its side in Ohio
Tamara Lynn Sytch.
WWE Hall of Famer accused in Florida DUI crash that killed 1
Race organizers said they justified allowing the 6-year-old to race because the family has had...
6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
This combination of three separate photos shows, from left, James Jackson, Jr., Jaquel Spivey,...
‘A Strange Loop’ earns a leading 11 Tony Award nominations