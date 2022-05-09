Kanawha County Commission objects to Appalachian Power’s $69.7 million surcharge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Appalachian Power recently submitted a petition to the Public Service Commission for a Vegetation Management Program (VMP) surcharge.

The Company is requesting a VMP surcharge of $69.7 million, a 19 percent or $16.3 million decrease from the current VMP rate.

For the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts, the VMP reduction would result in a savings of about $2 a month over current bills.

The VMP surcharge request comes just a few days after Appalachian Power requested a $297 million increase in rates as part of the Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) Surcharge. The ENEC increase, if approved, will add $18.41 to an average residential customer’s bill per month beginning September 1, 2022.

Kanawha County Commission President W. Kent Carper stated, “This is just another bait and switch by the Power Company. They announce a grand plan to save customers $2 a month, but at the same time, they are seeking a mind-boggling $297 million surcharge that will increase bills $20 a month or more.” Commission President Kent Carper continued, “What will we get for the $2 a month in savings? We will have more power outages and less reliable service. With this request, Appalachian Power has reached a new low.”

Commissioner Ben Salango added, “Bottom line – Appalachian Power’s bills are unaffordable for thousands of West Virginians. It is past time for the Public Service Commission to take decisive action and finally put a stop to the Company’s skyrocketing rates.”

Commissioner Lance Wheeler commented, “Recurring power outages are a serious problem for several residents in Kanawha County. Instead of letting the Company cut back on its tree-trimming program, the Public Service Commission should reject the Appalachian Power’s request for a $297 million fuel surcharge.”

