Man arrested in early morning shooting

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man has been arrested and charged in the shooting of another Sunday in Chapmanville.

According to West Virginia State Police just before 1:45 a.m. Trooper R.L. Morgan and Trooper E.H. Bennett responded to a shooting at the Chief Logan Lodge.

Troopers located the victim inside the lodge, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, 21 year old Tyler Topping, of Jefferson City, Tennessee was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center and then to CMAC for treatment.

The suspect, 19 year old Christopher Mullins of Chapmanville, WV was identified and located at the scene of a single vehicle accident at a separate location.

Christopher Mullins was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the vehicle crash, and subsequently arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding, Wanton Endangerment and Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Christopher Mullins was then transported and housed at Southwestern Regional Jail. This investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.