Man hospitalized after being hit by train

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who was struck Sunday by a train in Huntington is recovering in the hospital, Huntington Police said.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon near the First Street underpass and involved a 39-year-old man whose condition was listed as stable Monday.

Police say the victim was attempting to pick up personal belonging that fell on the train tracks and ignored the horn of the approaching train, as well as a witness’s warnings. Officers say the incident was reported around 2:50 p.m.

The train was headed east at the time.

