Man wanted in connection to Charleston shooting turns himself in

Police say Fanaris shot Traquante Coles twice Saturday evening.
Police say Fanaris shot Traquante Coles twice Saturday evening.(Charleston Police Dept.)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted for malicious wounding following a shooting in Charleston over the weekend has turned himself in to police, the Charleston Police Department reports Monday.

When police arrived at the Par Mar gas station along Washington Street East Saturday, they say they found Traquante Coles with two gunshot wounds.

CPD says Devin Taylor Fanaris, 26, is expected to be arraigned on charges within the hour.

Fanaris is accused of running from the scene Saturday following the shooting that happened just before 7 p.m.

Police say Coles is still in critical condition.

