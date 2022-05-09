Nicest weather of spring here to stay awhile!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The spring of 2022 has been known for everything but nice weather. We have endured snow and ice squalls, had several sub-freezing nights slow the growing season and this past Friday even a freak rain that created a violent flash flood through Huntington. Now it is time for the spring to be known for a kinder and gentler period like this week!

Monday started a spree of warm and sunshiny days as highs crested in the upper 70s. Often we have experienced a day like that only to have the weather turned on a dime against us. But not so this week as a string of warm and sunny days will last through Thursday and even Friday. Daily highs will crest near 80 with overnight lows in the 40s early week then 50s late week.

By the weekend the risk of showers will return for the Feast of Ransom in Richwood and other events like Saturday charity 5K runs. Still the early call will be for showers coming and going while not producing any flooding. Good news for all especially those who endured the flash flooding through Ritter Park.

