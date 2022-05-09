Public works crews help in flood recovery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Flood cleanup in Cabell County continues to take place.

Crews with the Huntington Public Works Department in Huntington were out in full force Monday to help folks devastated by Friday’s flash flooding.

It is sheer devastation for folks who live in the Enslow Park neighborhood as they’ve had to part ways with so many things belonging to them including furniture, their children’s toys, and mementos after flash flooding took over the neighborhood on Friday.

“It’s been really emotional because there’s been people roaming in and out of the neighborhood all day [Sunday] just digging through the stuff before you could really even set it down out of your hands,” said Lindsey Shanholtzer. “[They’re] asking you, ‘oh, are you gonna keep that? Can I have it?’ No, you can’t have it, I’m using it right now. I’m trying to save it. It’s really disheartening because you feel really taken advantage of and really exposed.”

That’s the sentiment felt in the neighborhood as residents haven’t stopped cleaning and parting ways with many of their belongings.

Monday morning, Huntington Public Works crews joined in the cleanup efforts by picking up debris and items ruined by Mother Nature.

Residents set those things outside through the weekend.

Lots of ruined furniture could be seen waiting to be picked up throughout Enslow Park, as well as trash bags filled with house belongings the waters ruined.

But if anything, residents like Shanholtzer say it’s the first step to moving forward after the flood, as they won’t have to stare at the things the flood destroyed.

“It’s phenomenal that they were out here this fast. They really gave us enough time to start getting things out,” Shanholtzer said. “I saw them out already starting to line up to start entering the neighborhood to start knocking it down. That was a big fear is that it would sit there for days before they would come help us clean it up.”

City officials say you should be documenting any damage you suffered with pictures and videos and keep receipts for any flood recovery purchases you made as that information will be vital in the days to come.

Health officials say TDAP shots are still available for anyone who has been in flood waters or cut themselves as it can be a serious health risk.

You can head to the Cabell Huntington Health Department any day this week but Thursday.

Cabell County EMS say they have flood kits available.

To get one, you can call 304-526-9797.

