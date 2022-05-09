State police investigate teen death

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a teenager after a body was found on a road.

The body was found on Wednesday May 4, 2022.

Police say Braxton County 911 received a call about a body on Salt Lick Road in Braxton County.

When police got the scene they found the body of a male that was not initially identified.

The body was later identified as 18-year-old Isaac Kevin James Canterbury from the St. Albans, West Virginia area.

Police say the Sutton detachment has developed a person of interest. State police are also working to collect and process evidence left at the scene and other locations.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sutton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304) 765-2101.

