Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer accused in Florida DUI crash that killed 1

Tamara Lynn Sytch.
Tamara Lynn Sytch.(Ormond Beach Police Department Facebook page)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer is accused of killing a man in a traffic accident while driving under the influence in central Florida.

Tamara “Sunny” Sytch was arrested Friday night. She’s also charged with causing injury in a DUI crash and driving with a suspended license.

Ormond Beach police said in a social media post that the 49-year-old wrestler’s blood alcohol content after the crash was 0.28. That’s more than three times the legal limit in Florida.

The March 25 crash killed 75-year-old Julian Lasseter. Police say Sytch’s car plowed into a car stopped at a red light and pushed it into another car.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

Grand opening of renovated Kanawha-Charleston Public Library
Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood
PHOTOS: School bus seen teetering on its side in Ohio
Race organizers said they justified allowing the 6-year-old to race because the family has had...
6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
This combination of three separate photos shows, from left, James Jackson, Jr., Jaquel Spivey,...
‘A Strange Loop’ earns a leading 11 Tony Award nominations