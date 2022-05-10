$30 million for startups led by underrepresented founders

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

According to Crunchbase, less then 3% of venture capital raised since 2015 has gone to black or Latino founders. It’s a disparity facing women and LGBTQ leaders as well.

There is a new program aimed at helping startups led by these underrepresented founders.

LaDavia Drane, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Amazon Web Services, joined Taylor and Susan on Studio 3 to share how you can sign up for the new program.

