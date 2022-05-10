Advertisement

$30 million for startups led by underrepresented founders

$30 million for startups led by underrepresented founders
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

According to Crunchbase, less then 3% of venture capital raised since 2015 has gone to black or Latino founders. It’s a disparity facing women and LGBTQ leaders as well.

There is a new program aimed at helping startups led by these underrepresented founders.

LaDavia Drane, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Amazon Web Services, joined Taylor and Susan on Studio 3 to share how you can sign up for the new program.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

We Stand With Ukraine benefit concert
We Stand With Ukraine benefit concert
Comparing Huntington floods
Comparing Huntington floods
New tech making homes smarter and safer
New tech making homes smarter and safer
9th Annual Yoga Motive event with Brown Dog Yoga
9th Annual Yoga Motive event with Brown Dog Yoga