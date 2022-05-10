Advertisement

Comparing Huntington floods

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The violent flash flood on the Fourpole Creek this past Friday has our meteorologists doing a double take.

Just last August, a similar flood not connected to the Fourpole Creek ransacked the streets of downtown Huntington including Marshall’s campus.

Tony Cavalier offers a look at both floods as he pieces together the puzzle of how these events are occurring with more intensity and frequency.

