Future of new jail hangs in balance

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- It’s been a week since the Ohio primary.

One of the biggest defeats in Lawrence County was a sales tax increase proposal that would have funded a new jail facility.

The county had received a $16.8 million grant from the state to build the jail, and officials say the sales tax increase would have funded the jail’s operations and paid the salaries of the employees.

But with voters in Lawrence County voting down the sales tax increase, the future of a new jail, which the county desperately needs, now hangs in the balance.

It leaves commissioners heading back to the drawing table after what they say was the closest the county has ever been to getting a new jail.

Officials say the increase would have brought around $3 million every year to fund operations.

Commissioners say the majority of their funding comes from sales tax, and they felt that a half-a-percent sales tax increase, which amounts to half a penny for every dollar spent in the county, was the fairest way to secure the funding to run the jail.

“This is a sales tax issue which allows everyone to share in that responsibility,” said Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday. “For me, the best part of it was the fact that our neighbors across the bridges were able to contribute to this as well.”

The future of a 200-bed jail facility is now up in the air, leaving the commission taking a hard look at what’s next.

They could put the issue back on the ballot in November, and while that’s not out of the question, they also recognize how the issue failed by an overwhelming majority.

WSAZ’s Shannon Litton asked Commissioner Holliday if the commission would be saying ‘no’ to the money coming from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

“We cannot accept money that doesn’t get us across the finish line. So accepting the $16.8 million would not allow us to build the jail and operate it,” Holliday said. “So, no, we will not be able to accept the funding. It’s not a definite decision that has been made.”

While there isn’t an expiration date set on those funds, Holliday says there’s an urgency for counties that are given these grants to accept them.

“We’re not the only county that’s facing jail overcrowding and a jail crisis as we call it,” Holliday told WSAZ. “Having the opportunity to house our prisoners in other counties is becoming harder as well.

WSAZ’s Shannon Litton also asked Commissioner Holliday if she thought switching the location of the jail build so close to Election Day after residents spoke out about it at commission meetings affected the outcome?

“I would’ve thought it would have affected it in a positive way if it did affect it,” Holliday said. “I don’t know if we’re going to make 100 percent of the population happy regardless of the location that we choose. We want this build to be the least invasive location as possible.”

Commissioners say the sales tax increase proposal would not have applied to any groceries, gas, or any sales-tax free weekends.

Holliday says the commissioners will be meeting with the jail committee in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.