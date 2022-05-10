Advertisement

Home security video shows flood water rising in Huntington

Kirk Dodrill is sharing the view of flood water rising in his neighborhood Friday.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many in Huntington continue the long process of getting back to normal after flash flooding caused damage to at least 100 homes Friday.

One family is sharing a look at their home security video, which captured the water rising in their neighborhood.

Kirk Dodrill, who lives on Powell Court, was at work Friday when the flooding began. He wasn’t able to get to his home until the water receded later in the day.

Later he and his wife watched their dramatic home security video, which showed the water quickly rising over their street and yard.

“It came around the house to the front in eight to 10 minutes,” Dodrill said.

Water reached higher than 4 feet in his basement.

“I’d never dreamed that would happen,” Dodrill said. “This creek can flood occasionally, but this was a true flash flood happening that quick. No one around here could hardly even move their cars.”

He says the next step is finding out what’ll be covered by insurance.

