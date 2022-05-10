Advertisement

Semi rollover shuts down road in Sissonville

The crash happened Tuesday morning along Martins Branch Rd. near Black Jack Rd.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A semi rollover has shut down a road in the Sissonville area.

The crash happened Tuesday morning along Martins Branch Rd.

The Sissonville Fire Department says the road is closed near Black Jack Rd.

Firefighters say the road is expected to be shut down for several hours. Drivers need to find an alternate route in the meantime.

No word on any injuries.

WSAZ has a crew on the way to the scene.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App for the latest information.

