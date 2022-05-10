Semi rollover shuts down road in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A semi rollover has shut down a road in the Sissonville area.

The crash happened Tuesday morning along Martins Branch Rd.

The Sissonville Fire Department says the road is closed near Black Jack Rd.

Firefighters say the road is expected to be shut down for several hours. Drivers need to find an alternate route in the meantime.

No word on any injuries.

WSAZ has a crew on the way to the scene.

