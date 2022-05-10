Spring finery steamrolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Friday rain storm and flash flood event is now in the rear view mirror, weather-wise. Of course the clean-up after the rains are nowhere near complete. That said the warming sunshine that has taken hold this week comes as a welcome respite from a long, damp and cool spring.

With a large mound of high pressure controlling the weather from most of the USA, the prospects for more warm sunshine and an over dry pattern roll into the weekend. In fact while the risk of showers does return over the weekend, the chance we sneak by with just a few showers is good.

Highs the next 5 days will crest near 80 (70s in mountains) with lows in the 50s.

As for the prospects for rain as a southeast wind develops Friday into Saturday showers are likely on the east side of the Appy mountains including the New, Greenbrier, Gauley and Cherry River Valleys. The chance that showers make it to the west side of the mountain chain are chancy given the drying and warming power of such a wind. Right now a limited amount of rain is foreseen the next 5 days.

