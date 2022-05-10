Three MU players make CUSA first team in softball

DALLAS – Conference USA released its softball All-Conference and superlative honors ahead of the 2022 C-USA Championship beginning Wednesday in Denton, TX.

Marshall’s Sydney Nester earned both Pitcher of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. However, she isn’t a stranger to earning conference accolades. The Virginia native has earned Pitcher of the Week six times this season and recently named to the All-Academic list. During the regular season, she held a 24-9 record, in 39 appearances and 210 innings pitched, with a 1.73 ERA.

Charlotte senior catcher Bailey Vannoy was crowned C-USA Player of the Year for the second year in a row. Josh Taylor, head coach of Louisiana Tech, was voted C-USA Coach of the Year in his first season after earning a 18-6 record in conference play for 2022, which garnered them the regular-season title. Joining Taylor, from Louisiana Tech, is Sierra Sacco as the Freshman of the Year. Vannoy leads the 49ers in several categories this season, including batting average (.392), at bats (181), hits (71), home runs (23) and RBI (56). Her 56 RBI have her ranked at No. 13, while her 23 homeruns puts her fourth, nationally. She also earned All-Conference first team recognition this team at the outfielder position.

Sacco earned this year’s Freshman of the Year honors after earning a spot in the Shutt Sports/NFCA National Freshman of the Year top-25. On the field for the Techsters, she leads the team with a .430 batting average, ranked No. 19 nationally, has 179 at bats with 19 RBI. The Marrero, Louisiana native also earned a conference first team nod as an outfielder. The coaches also selected a Second Team and an All-Freshman squad.

The Conference USA Softball Championship will be hosted by North Texas May 11-14 in Denton, Texas. All games leading up to Saturday’s championship will be streamed live on ESPN+, while the title game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at noon CT. Full tournament coverage can be found on Conference USA Softball Championship Central page.

2022 Conference USA Superlatives

Player of The Year: Bailey Vannoy, Charlotte

Pitcher of The Year: Sydney Nester, Marshall

Freshman of the Year: Sierra Sacco, Louisiana Tech

Newcomer of the Year: Sydney Nester, Marshall

Coach of the Year: Josh Taylor, Louisiana Tech

All-Conference USA First Team

C- Stacy Payton, Charlotte

C- Sierra Frazier, UAB*

INF-Kat Ibarra, UTSA

INF- Riley Grunberg, UTSA

INF- Tata Davis, Southern Miss*

INF- Amanda Gonzalez, Louisiana Tech

INF-Aly Harrell, Marshall*

INF-Kailey Gamble, North Texas*

OF- Destini Brown, Southern Miss*

OF- Sierra Sacco, Louisiana Tech

OF- Bailey Vannoy, Charlotte*

OF-Sara Berthiaume, Florida AtlanticDP

Utility - Saige Pye, Marshall*

P-Shelby Nunn, WKU*

P-Sydney Nester, Marshall

P-Audrey Pickett, LA Tech

All-Conference USA Second Team

C- Randi Drinnon, WKU

C- Brooke Diaz, LATech

INF- Ella Chancey, Charlotte

INF- Autumn Owen, Marshall

INF- Laura Mealer, Middle Tennessee

INF- Taylor Sanders, WKU

INF-MeKayla Frazier, Charlotte

OF- Madie Green, Louisiana Tech

OF- Mya Stevenson, Marshall*

OF- Lexi Cobb, North Texas

OF- Taylor Davis, WKU

Utility -Kylie Neel, Louisiana Tech

P- Lynn Gardner, Florida Atlantic

P- Skylar Savage, North Texas

P- Ashley Peters, North Texas

All-Freshman

Ella Chancey, Charlotte

Sierra Sacco, Louisiana Tech

Anyce Harvey, Middle Tennessee

Laura Mealer, Middle Tennessee

Cierra Simon, North Texas

Skylar Savage, North Texas

Jana Lee, Southern Miss

Emily Dear, UTSA

Camryn Robillard, UTSA

Lindsey Smith, UABRandi Drinnon, WKU

*Repeat selections across both teams

