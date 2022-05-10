Three MU players make CUSA first team in softball
DALLAS – Conference USA released its softball All-Conference and superlative honors ahead of the 2022 C-USA Championship beginning Wednesday in Denton, TX.
Marshall’s Sydney Nester earned both Pitcher of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. However, she isn’t a stranger to earning conference accolades. The Virginia native has earned Pitcher of the Week six times this season and recently named to the All-Academic list. During the regular season, she held a 24-9 record, in 39 appearances and 210 innings pitched, with a 1.73 ERA.
Charlotte senior catcher Bailey Vannoy was crowned C-USA Player of the Year for the second year in a row. Josh Taylor, head coach of Louisiana Tech, was voted C-USA Coach of the Year in his first season after earning a 18-6 record in conference play for 2022, which garnered them the regular-season title. Joining Taylor, from Louisiana Tech, is Sierra Sacco as the Freshman of the Year. Vannoy leads the 49ers in several categories this season, including batting average (.392), at bats (181), hits (71), home runs (23) and RBI (56). Her 56 RBI have her ranked at No. 13, while her 23 homeruns puts her fourth, nationally. She also earned All-Conference first team recognition this team at the outfielder position.
Sacco earned this year’s Freshman of the Year honors after earning a spot in the Shutt Sports/NFCA National Freshman of the Year top-25. On the field for the Techsters, she leads the team with a .430 batting average, ranked No. 19 nationally, has 179 at bats with 19 RBI. The Marrero, Louisiana native also earned a conference first team nod as an outfielder. The coaches also selected a Second Team and an All-Freshman squad.
The Conference USA Softball Championship will be hosted by North Texas May 11-14 in Denton, Texas. All games leading up to Saturday’s championship will be streamed live on ESPN+, while the title game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at noon CT. Full tournament coverage can be found on Conference USA Softball Championship Central page.
2022 Conference USA Superlatives
Player of The Year: Bailey Vannoy, Charlotte
Pitcher of The Year: Sydney Nester, Marshall
Freshman of the Year: Sierra Sacco, Louisiana Tech
Newcomer of the Year: Sydney Nester, Marshall
Coach of the Year: Josh Taylor, Louisiana Tech
All-Conference USA First Team
C- Stacy Payton, Charlotte
C- Sierra Frazier, UAB*
INF-Kat Ibarra, UTSA
INF- Riley Grunberg, UTSA
INF- Tata Davis, Southern Miss*
INF- Amanda Gonzalez, Louisiana Tech
INF-Aly Harrell, Marshall*
INF-Kailey Gamble, North Texas*
OF- Destini Brown, Southern Miss*
OF- Sierra Sacco, Louisiana Tech
OF- Bailey Vannoy, Charlotte*
OF-Sara Berthiaume, Florida AtlanticDP
Utility - Saige Pye, Marshall*
P-Shelby Nunn, WKU*
P-Sydney Nester, Marshall
P-Audrey Pickett, LA Tech
All-Conference USA Second Team
C- Randi Drinnon, WKU
C- Brooke Diaz, LATech
INF- Ella Chancey, Charlotte
INF- Autumn Owen, Marshall
INF- Laura Mealer, Middle Tennessee
INF- Taylor Sanders, WKU
INF-MeKayla Frazier, Charlotte
OF- Madie Green, Louisiana Tech
OF- Mya Stevenson, Marshall*
OF- Lexi Cobb, North Texas
OF- Taylor Davis, WKU
Utility -Kylie Neel, Louisiana Tech
P- Lynn Gardner, Florida Atlantic
P- Skylar Savage, North Texas
P- Ashley Peters, North Texas
All-Freshman
Ella Chancey, Charlotte
Sierra Sacco, Louisiana Tech
Anyce Harvey, Middle Tennessee
Laura Mealer, Middle Tennessee
Cierra Simon, North Texas
Skylar Savage, North Texas
Jana Lee, Southern Miss
Emily Dear, UTSA
Camryn Robillard, UTSA
Lindsey Smith, UABRandi Drinnon, WKU
*Repeat selections across both teams
