Woman accused of cutting stranger’s throat arrested

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A woman has been arrested for slashing a stranger’s throat, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Officials report dispatchers received a phone call on Monday, May 9 regarding a woman laying on the roadway and a man with a severe cut to his throat in the Martin community of Floyd County.

Troopers arrived at the home along Cane Fork Road and found a woman sitting on the hillside beside the road with several people standing around her.

Bystanders say they had no information regarding a stabbing incident but found a woman in the roadway passed out.

Around the same time, a hospital called Kentucky State Police to report a man arrived at the emergency room with his throat cut from ear to ear.

April Osborne, 36, of Hi Hat, Kentucky was identified by the victim at the hospital through a photo sent by a trooper.

At the hospital, the victim told troopers the stabbing occurred after Osborne showed up to the home along Cane Fork on a motorcycle with another man.

According to the victim, Osborne came up behind him and cut his throat while he was working on his motorcycle.

The criminal complaint states a friend drove the victim to the hospital.

Investigators who went to scene of the stabbing said blood was found on the ground beside a motorcycle.

Several people who were at the home at the time of the stabbing told troopers while they did not see the incident occur, they heard a commotion and did see the victim bleeding from the neck.

Troopers say at first Osborne gave them a false name but did finally identify herself as April Osborne once at the Floyd County Detention Center.

During the interview, the criminal complaint states Osborne made several inconsistent statements as to how she got to the home along Cane Fork and why she was at the home.

Osborne did admit to being brought to Cane Fork by a man on a motorcycle, but originally stated she did not have a knife and did not cut the victim’s throat.

When asked about the knife holster found in her left front pants pocket at the time of her arrest, troopers say Osborne then told them several inconsistent statements as to why she cut the victim’s throat.

Osborne told troopers she does not know the victim, but when she arrived at the home, she thought he was attacking a cop. She then admitted to troopers that’s when she went up behind him and cut his throat.

Osborne has been charged with assault, giving officers false identifying information, public intoxication and tampering with physical evidence.

