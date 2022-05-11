Advertisement

17 hurt in school bus crash in South Carolina

Medic said 17 people were injured.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Crews have responded to a crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Multiple units are on scene, including the mass casualty bus, officials said.

There were three vehicles involved in the crash and 17 patients, officials said. Two vehicles hit the bus.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, 40 students were on board the bus that was heading to South Mecklenburg High School. District officials said they are hearing reports of injuries but they don’t know the extent of them or who specifically is affected yet.

Officials said the bus driver was pinned and has been freed by members of the Charlotte Fire Department. They added they are currently coordinating with hospitals to take patients to multiple locations.

One person had life-threatening injuries, one other person had serious injuries and 15 children had minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high.
US inflation hit 8.3% over past year, slows from previous month’s 4-decade high
Spots of coral bleaching is seen in the Great Barrier Reef this year.
Most Great Barrier Reef coral studied this year was bleached
The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces to prevent a Ukrainian...
Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, May 11th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast