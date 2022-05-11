Fatal accident reported on Huntington’s west end

UPDATE 5/11/2022 Noon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died during an accident Wednesday morning along Washington Avenue, according to the Huntington Police Department.

The portion of Washington Avenue is blocked between 15th Street West and 18th Street West.

Huntington Police say at least three vehicles were involved in the crash near the entrance ramp toward US 52.

Officers say the victim was ejected during the accident.

Dispatchers expect the road to be closed to traffic for the next couple hours.

Further information has not been released.

Emergency crews are asking drivers to avoid the area Wednesday.

