Fatal accident reported on Huntington’s west end

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
UPDATE 5/11/2022 Noon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died during an accident Wednesday morning along Washington Avenue, according to the Huntington Police Department.

The portion of Washington Avenue is blocked between 15th Street West and 18th Street West.

Huntington Police say at least three vehicles were involved in the crash near the entrance ramp toward US 52.

Officers say the victim was ejected during the accident.

Dispatchers expect the road to be closed to traffic for the next couple hours.

Further information has not been released.

Emergency crews are asking drivers to avoid the area Wednesday.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to an accident along Washington Avenue Wednesday on Huntington’s west end.

911 dispatchers have confirmed the accident as fatal.

A portion of Washington Avenue is blocked between 15th Street West and 18th Street West.

According to dispatchers, the call came in as a two-vehicle accident with ejection.

Dispatchers expect the road to be closed to traffic for the next couple hours.

Further information has not been released.

