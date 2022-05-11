Advertisement

Alex Mooney wins Republican nomination for 2nd Congressional District

Alexander Mooney wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rep. Alex Mooney will stay in the U.S. Congress, the Associated Press reports, winning the nomination to the newly redrawn U.S. House District 2 seat.

Mooney defeated current U.S. Rep. David McKinley in Tuesday’s Primary Election.

The state lost a seat due to population loss reported in the 2020 census.

Rep. Mooney said the following Tuesday following his victory:

“I also want to thank President Donald Trump for his endorsement and support of my campaign. When Donald Trump puts his mind to something, you better watch out,” said Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV). “He had me attend his live rally in person this past Friday, he did a telephone rally for me last week, he did at first, two endorsements and then another one today reminding people to vote and endorsed me three different times in press statements. Donald Trump loves West Virginia and West Virginia loves Donald Trump.”

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

For more W.Va. Primary Election results >>> TAP HERE.

