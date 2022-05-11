Advertisement

Ambulance, bus and Emergency Services levy passes

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Ambulance Bus and Emergency Services levy passed Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.

It passed by a 16,404 to 4,415 vote.

The levy will contribute 13% of levy funds to a special fund to aid the sheriff’s office, city police departments, and other law enforcement agencies in Kanawha County.

The levy will run through 2028.

