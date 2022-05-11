Autism Services Center levy passes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A levy that would have provided funding to the Autism Services Center in Huntington passed Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.

It was approved by a 7,435-to-2,355 vote.

This levy used to be combined with the levy to provide funding to the Green Acres bottled water program, however Cabell Commissioners voted to separate the levies on the ballot.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.