Autism Services Center levy passes

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A levy that would have provided funding to the Autism Services Center in Huntington passed Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.

It was approved by a 7,435-to-2,355 vote.

This levy used to be combined with the levy to provide funding to the Green Acres bottled water program, however Cabell Commissioners voted to separate the levies on the ballot.

