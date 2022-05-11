Advertisement

Company hopes to build first-of-its-kind equine facility in Boyd Co.

(Breeders' Cup World Championships / Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A company is hoping to bring a first-of-its-kind equine facility to Boyd County, Kentucky.

Revolutionary Racing Kentucky tells WSAZ.com it will be applying for a horse racing license with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and, if approved, plans to start construction.

Revolutionary Racing Kentucky released the following statement Wednesday:

“Revolutionary Racing Kentucky will be applying for a horse racing license with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and, if approved, plans to build a first-of-its-kind equine facility in Boyd County. Out of respect for the KHRC and its process, we are unable to comment further at this time. But we are hopeful that with their approval, we will be able to say much more in the months ahead.”

Further information about the proposed development has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

Huntington fatal crash
Huntington fatal accident
Journey through Parenthood
Journey through Parenthood | Savings plans for disabled individuals
Kentucky attorney general enters 2023 governor’s race
Jam recalled due to undeclared soy allergen