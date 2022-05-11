Company hopes to build first-of-its-kind equine facility in Boyd Co.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A company is hoping to bring a first-of-its-kind equine facility to Boyd County, Kentucky.

Revolutionary Racing Kentucky tells WSAZ.com it will be applying for a horse racing license with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and, if approved, plans to start construction.

Revolutionary Racing Kentucky released the following statement Wednesday:

“Revolutionary Racing Kentucky will be applying for a horse racing license with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and, if approved, plans to build a first-of-its-kind equine facility in Boyd County. Out of respect for the KHRC and its process, we are unable to comment further at this time. But we are hopeful that with their approval, we will be able to say much more in the months ahead.”

Further information about the proposed development has not been released.

